Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress

Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Myleene Klass stunned onlookers with her gorgeous appearance as she stepped out at the Liberty London store on Friday.

The radio presenter, 45, looked stunning in a light blue mini dress with intricate patterned detail and short puffed sleeves.

The garment also featured a square neckline while Myleene added to her look with an eye-catching gold necklace.

Putting on a leggy display, Myleene completed her look for the outing with a pair of brown sandals.

Earlier in the day, Myleene proved once again she is the queen of boho chic as she stepped out in London sporting a gorgeous summer dress.

It comes after Myleene spoke about one of her unforgettable I'm A Celebrity fashion moments on Sunday.

