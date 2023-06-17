Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’

Experts believe Prince Harry has ‘forgotten his place’ and even failed to realize his longstanding association with the Royal Family, during the course of the trial.



A well-placed inside source brought insights and revelations to light regarding Prince Harry’s antics.

Their admissions have been shared alongside The Times.

Per the insiders, “I think he’s been sitting in the Californian sunshine for a long time, hanging out with James Corden [the actor and TV host] and has lost all the instincts on how to do this, how to conduct himself carefully, still as a member of the royal family.”

At this point it seems as though “he’s lost the knack of what he can and can’t say and there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out’.”

“It’s embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, ‘We’ve got a shit government’.”

“So too are the tweedy sorts jostling over the last Garibaldi in the biscuit tin in Charles’ office unhappy that Harry has now added Rishi Sunak’s government to his burn book.”