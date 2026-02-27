Katie Price teams up with Cheryl Fergison after actress's financial struggles

The announcement was shared via a video message from Katie Price

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has landed a new job just weeks after revealing she lost £500k in a scam and was forced to use food banks.

For those unaware, the actress rose to fame playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap in the EastEnders.

She has faced significant financial hardships in recent years after an accountant allegedly stole up to half a million pounds from her.

Due to the incident, she was left relying on food banks. However, she has now secured a new starring role and it involves Katie Price.

The star is set to appear on stage in a production of Living the Life of Riley at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock.

Centred around Joanne Riley, the play delves into the trials and tribulations of the mum as her son Jackson is diagnosed with autism.

The announcement was shared via a video message from Katie Price, who spoke about her own son Harvey having the condition.

The mum — who once earned a six-figure salary on East Enders — said she turned to food banks two years ago and again this year.

She told The Sunday Times: 'I tell people to use services when you need them.' I’ve claimed benefits when I’m not working because you’ve got to live.

'It’s very difficult in our acting situation because things come in spits and spurts.'

Cheryl said she hit hard times because her accountant did not file or pay her taxes.

She said: 'I found out that I had been defrauded by an accountant who hadn’t filed or paid my taxes.

'They showed me false proof that they had sent everything to HMRC, but in reality they had taken the money.

'HMRC said it was still my responsibility to pay it and I lost between £400,000 and £500,000.

'I had this massive pay cheque and I put it in the bank, but I had to take it out to pay the taxman. I’m still chasing my tail from it.'

