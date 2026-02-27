 
New development made in Martin Short daughter Katherine case

Martin Short family issues statement after eldest daughter's death

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Katherine Hartley Short, the eldest daughter of Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, has died at the age of 42.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that Katherine was found Monday evening inside her Hollywood Hills home after a friend contacted authorities, concerned she hadn’t “been heard from in 24 hours,” officers responded shortly after the report.

As per TMZ, Katherine was discovered behind a locked bedroom door. A “note” was found nearby, along with a gun. Homicide detectives also responded and ruled out foul play. Authorities said.

A representative for Martin Short shared a statement on behalf of the family: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight despite her father’s decades-long career in film and television. The family has not released further details.

