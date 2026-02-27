Reese Witherspoon’s daughter leaves fans ‘screaming’ at new movie premiere

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Philippe has fans “screaming” at a new movie premiere.

On Wednesday, February 25, the Legally Blonde star’s mini-me graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Scream 7.

At the event for the new slasher film, the 26-year-old showed off her curves in a body-fitted snakeskin dress.

Bearing a striking resemblance to her movie star mom, Ava completed her look with red heels and matching nail paint.

The daughter of Witherspoon, 49, and her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also posed for photos on the carpet alongside her boyfriend Dakota Brubaker, who dressed in all black for the event.

Scream 7 cast

While the Big Little Lies alum’s lookalike daughter is not in the latest film, the actual cast includes several returning franchise legends and new faces:

Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott.

Courteney Cox reprises her role as Gale Weathers.

Isabel May joins the cast as Sidney's teenage daughter, Tatum.

Patrick Dempsey is also set to return as Mark Kincaid.

It is pertinent to note that Witherspoon herself was famously considered for the role of Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 Scream, but she ultimately turned it down.

Despite not being a part of the cast Ava did grab headlines for attending the film's L.A. premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios.

Her appearance drew significant attention because she looked like the "spitting image" of her popular mother, Reese.