Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for treating Prince Harry like ‘second fiddle’ when all she has, has been given by him.

These accusatory admissions have been issued by royal fans, in the comment section of a GB News video.

The first viewer started the converastion off by addressing the ‘divide’ in Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

They wrote, “I see no reason why Meghan should always be in front of Harry,” because often times “she treats him like a stray puppy she found but doesn’t plan to keep.”

“Or maybe Harry is sick of her hanging on him and has chosen to stand back a few paces to stay out of her reach. Either way, it looks bad.”

Later on a second viewer chimed in on the topic and wrote, “she has no career without him. And he never had one”

The third echoed similar sentiments to commentator Angela Levin who said, “Harry’s finding out what it’s like to be a servant. Ironic.”

