Justin Bieber joins Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Rhode's product promotions

Justin Bieber is standing by his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, while also prioritizing her entrepreneurial endeavours.

The 29-year-old singer recently posed for a series of photos with Rhode's new Glazing Milk, a product from his wife's skincare brand.

Sporting a vibrant sweatshirt, quirky upside-down sunglasses, and, a bucket hat, the "Peaches" singer showcased the milk carton-inspired packaging of the Glazing Milk.

Hailey, aged 26, also joined in the photoshoot, displaying the distinctive packaging in a sleek, all-black outfit, complete with her trademark slicked-back bun.

The brand itself shared the captivating snapshots on Wednesday, captioning the post with "JB + HB [Heart Emoji} glazing milk."

Hailey had been teasing the launch of this milky new product since late May, even playfully pouring milk all over herself in promotional photos while donning a "got milk?" t-shirt and loungewear.

While this is Justin's first appearance in a Rhode campaign, he has always expressed his unwavering support for his wife's skincare venture.

When the brand initially debuted in June 2022, Justin took to Instagram to share his pride: "I am so proud of you baby. No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people."

Rhode's recent Instagram post featuring Justin garnered attention from many of the brand's followers, who praised his dedication to supporting Hailey and the brand.

One person expressed, "We love a husband dedicated to supporting his entrepreneur wife," a sentiment that resonated with numerous others.