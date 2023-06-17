 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Britain’s King Charles made history on Saturday as he became the first reigning monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback at the annual Trooping the Colour.

The King arrived at Horse Guards Parade and is inspecting the troops in his first Trooping the Colour as monarch.

According to reports, King Charles is accompanied by Prince of Wales Prince William, Princess Royal Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The historic event begins with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Some 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses are taking part, led in the parade by Juno, a 10-year-old shire mare, alongside three other Drum Horses -- Perseus, Atlas and Apollo.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign´s official birthday.

The colourful display of regimental precision and pageantry is the first of 74-year-old Charles reign.

Charles actual birthday is on November 14 but British sovereigns celebrate twice -- once in private and again in public.

The late Queen Elizabeth last rode her horse Burmese, a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at the parade in the mid-1980s.

