Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Post Malone accepts Songwriters Hall of Fame Award

Post Malone’s musical panache was acknowledged on Thursday with a Hal David Starlight Award bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The award is named after the lyricist who penned “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” with the late Burt Bacharach. The trophy honours young writers for impactful and original lyrics.

“I don’t think that I’m deserving of it but I’m so honored and so happy to be among so many legendary names and so many legendary people,” the rapper, whose biggest hits include “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Circles,” told The Associated Press.

Malone, whose actual name is Austin Post, will unveil a new album, Austin, on July 28.

“At least what I’m saying is listened to,” Post admitted on the red carpet. “So it’s really exciting, and it’s really, really cool. And the kid who was sitting on my bed at 12, writing his own songs, making his own beats, is super pumped. That’s the guy I wanna be.”

Post Malone also performed his 2016 song “Feeling Whitney,” at the event; unaccompanied with an acoustic guitar. 

