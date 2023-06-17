Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shares ‘similar profile’ to ex Gerard Pique

File Footage

Lewis Hamilton, Shakira's new love interest, seems to have same traits as her ex-partner Gerard Pique, claimed a journalist.



Offering an insight into the Waka Waka hitmaker's life since she is dating the Formula One driver, paparazzo Jordi Martin, who claims to be an expert on the singer’s life, told Marca Magazine she is "happy and excited."

However, he shared a shocking detail about Hamilton, claiming that the Columbian singer’s entourage has shared with him that the seven-time world championship-winning driver is a “womanizer.”

Citing El Confidencial, the publication claimed that people close to Shakira say that Hamilton "is a very similar profile to Gerard Pique.”

Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti, marking an end to their 12-year relationship. It was also claimed that she has been disloyal to her multiple times during their romance.

But apart from Hamilton's love life, it was claimed that when it comes to his career, he is strictly professional with a very “strong character.”

"He is a fickle person in the sentimental field, who mainly enjoys the process of conquest, and whose priority is his professional interests; beyond love, Lewis is a man with a strong character, sometimes complicated to deal with; at other times, charming,” the outlet shared.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Shakira and Hamilton are dating and their romance is in early stages.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider added of the lovebirds. "It's fun and flirty."