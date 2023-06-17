 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Experts believe Prince Harry is well aware he will never rule but is ‘hell bent’ on waging this Holy war.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions about Prince Harry.

According to News.com.au, “An ocean and a continent away, Harry is back in Montecito doing whatever the dickens he does all day – let’s just assume it involves a lot of meetings with Archewell staffers where he steeples his fingers, uses phrases like “blue-sky thinking” and commandeers all the whiteboard markers.”

“Now that I think about it, perhaps the better corollary here is The Anarchy, the decade-long period in the 12th century when competing forces fought for control of the throne.”

She also admitted, “Harry might not want to rule, but we are a long way from any sort of final chapter in his various holy wars.”

“Charles could very well be ‘exasperated’, ‘bewildered’ and ‘frustrated’ for years to come, raising the prospect of the first royal warrant holders for yoga mats, CBD gummies and lavender oil in the years ahead. What a time to be alive.”

