Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Jeongyeon And Dahyun from K-pop group Twice test positive for Covid-19

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Fans were left wondering how the duo would pitch in for the rest of their Readty To Be North America tour
K-pop girl group Twice’s Jeongyeon and Dahyun will be sitting out on their performance in Seattle after having tested positive for Covid-19. Their agency JYP Entertainment announced the news on June 16th, saying the girls are “not feeling well.”

Fans were left wondering how the duo would pitch in for the rest of their Readty To Be North America tour which only started off last week and will continue on throughout July. Their company stated: “We will do our best to help with Jeongyeon and Dahyun’s recovery and make sure it does not affect the remaining shows. If any changes occur, we will make sure to update fans and ticketholders soon.”

The full statement can be found below:

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

TWICE members Jeongyeon and Dahyun were not feeling well and tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, they will not be able to attend today’s TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR “READY TO BE” Seattle show. Tonight’s show will move ahead with 7 members.

We have made this decision to prioritize the artist’s and fans’ health & safety. We ask for everyone’s understanding and offer our sincere apologies.

We will do our best to help with Jeongyeon and Dahyun’s recovery and make sure it does not affect the remaining shows. If any changes occur, we will make sure to update fans and ticketholders soon.”

The members can be seen in their latest comeback below:


