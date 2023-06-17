 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Bill Simmons, head of global sports content at Spotify, received applause for insulting Prince Harry on his podcast after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal with Spotify came to an end.

Simmons whose platform The Ringer is owned by Spotify used his "The Bill Simmons Podcast" to attack Prince Harry.

Although he has been praised by some quarters for ridiculing the son of Britain's King Charles, he seemed to be oblivious to the fact that the Duke left his royal life behind to stop living off tax payers' money.

Instead of praising Harry for his efforts to live a financially independent life, Bill Simmons mocked him for doing nothing.

He called Harry and Meghan "f---ing grifters" and alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they apparently brainstormed podcast ideas.

"'The f---ing grifters.' That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," Simmons said.

Those who praised Simmons on the comments section of his Instagram account seemed to ignore that his account also features his pictures with Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who were invited to his podcast in March.

Harry's supporters are convinced that Ben and his friend  Matt must have hung their heads in shame for sitting with Simmon who mocks an honorable man just for fame.

