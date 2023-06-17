‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

BernNadette Stanis thinks the Amos family feud has stemmed from misunderstandings

BernNadette Stanis, who starred alongside John Amos in Good Times, desires a peaceful resolution in light of the elder abuse allegations made by John against his daughter, Shannon Amos.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Stanis discussed the challenges associated with taking care of an elderly parent.

"John knows I love him from the core of my heart," the actress said. "His children were lovely and have always been lovely. It just happened so that when you have a parent that you have to take care of or they're aging, there's a lot of fear amongst the siblings because you don't know — it's the first time and maybe the only parent. It hurts."

Shannon Amos, John's daughter, made accusations of elder abuse on June 8th through an Instagram post in which she claimed that her father was in poor condition and that she had reported the suspected crime to the authorities in Colorado.

On June 15th, K.C., Amos' son, shared a video on Instagram in which John asserts that he experienced "elderly abuse" from Shannon following her complaint accusing him of being the target of numerous crimes.

According to Stanis, 69, it is possible that conversations between family members were misinterpreted, and that disagreements may have been exaggerated.

"So I think that sometimes things are said, and things are misunderstood because you're going through so much or they're going through stuff, so it hurts you," she said.