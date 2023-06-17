Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West appeared tense and upset after meeting with his son Sant and ex-wife Kim Kardashian during a game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kim seemingly shunned her ex-husband as the former couple attended their son's basketball game, with the rapper stepping out without his new wife Bianca Censori.



Kim did not cross the path as she appeared avoiding the father of her four children during a game, which the two attended to support their son on June 17.

The American TV star cut a ultra chic figure for the event and looking sensational in cobalt blue joggers and a tight white vest, seemingly in a casual outfit comprising of baggy joggers and a tight-fitting vest top.



The mum and son duo arrived at the basketball game in California, with Kim holding Saint's hand as they walked into the building. But she appeared avoiding his ex at the event and did not even share a single word with him.

Kourtney's sister wore her raven locks in a high ponytail. Kim was looking smashing with a bronzed makeup look, wispy lashes and nude lips. But the SKIMS founder risked a wardrobe malfunction due to one element of her attire. She appeared to be pulling up her baggy joggers.

Meanwhile, the YEEZY founder arrived wearing an ornate outfit which comprised of a bulky brown leather jacket, grey-hued trousers and black socks - with no shoes whatsoever. West looked tense and upset while returning from the venue. Later, he was seen leaving a restaurant with fans with a beaming smile on his face.

West split from his first wife Kim Kardashian in 2021, with them citing "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce papers, with proceedings finalised in November 2022.