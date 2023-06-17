 
entertainment
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seen together on the set of ‘Wicked’ as they transform into witches
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seen together on the set of 'Wicked' as they transform into witches 

The two main actresses of the upcoming Broadway production of Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, were recently photographed together on set for the first time. 

Despite having filmed their scenes separately across the UK for the past two months, the 29-year-old singer and the 36-year-old musical theatre star finally crossed paths.

Earlier this week, Glinda The Good Witch and Elphaba reunited on the set as the production of the two-part adaptation of Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel continued. The actresses, in full character, embraced each other as they posed for a photo.

Ariana was stunning as she embodied the character of Glinda, with her previously dark hair now dyed blonde for the role.

She donned a soft pink satin coat and a glamorous makeup look, which contrasted sharply with Cynthia's black school attire and green facial paint.

Cynthia portrays the beloved character of Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch Of The West, after gaining acclaim for her performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017. The two actresses were photographed with rackets in hand while filming school scenes.

The Broadway musical Wicked, based on Maguire's 1995 novel of the same title, premiered in 2003 before opening at the Apollo Theatre in London in 2006.

The plot follows Elphaba and Glinda, who initially become roommates at Shiz University but their relationship becomes difficult years later when they encounter the Wizard of Oz.

