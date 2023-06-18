 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

The Archies marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor
'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies teaser has taken back the viewers to the 60s era. 

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film is set to premiere on Netflix soon therefore, its first official teaser was dropped at the Tudum Festival 2023 that took place in Brazil.

Suhana’s film is a perfect ode to the 60s era. It is an Indian adaptation of the most famous American comic series. The teaser of the movie shows that the director and her team have worked hard in making the most perfect version of the show.

All the cast members including SRK’s daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor carried their roles amazingly.

Meanwhile, there are also some newcomers in the film like Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, who have also managed to look perfect in their roles.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director shared the official teaser on her Instagram handle, along with a caption that read: “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies.”

Take a look at the teaser:

Set in the backdrop of 1964 in Riverdale, the musical film The Archies shows a glimpse of the pop culture. It carried an element that will not only amuse the comic fans but also entertain those who are new to this world, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant
Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer
Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger
Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show
Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram
Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH
Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?

Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?