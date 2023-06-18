 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour

King Charles and Prince William have thanked everyone who took part in monarch’s Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday.

The King and his elder son and heir to throne took to social media to extend gratitude after the official birthday celebrations.

King Charles said, “Thank you to everyone who took part in today’s celebrations!”

Prince William also took to Twitter and Instagram and shared family photos with caption, “Thank you to everyone involved in this year’s Trooping the Colour. We loved seeing you all!”

The King took salute at Trooping the Colour for the first time as Sovereign on Saturday.

He was saluted as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division in this spectacular ceremony which has marked the Monarch’s official birthday since 1748.

The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh also rode in the parade, with The Duke of Edinburgh attending as Colonel of the London Guards for the first time.

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Sophie and other members of the Royal Family viewed the parade, joined by huge crowds in central London.

More From Entertainment:

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice
Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born

Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born
Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out

Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out
'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches

'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches
Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report
Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?

Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?
Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum

Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum
Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video

Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?