Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo served major couple goals as they stepped out in Madrid on Saturday.

The model, 29, slipped into a cream mini dress teamed with racy, knee-high purple boots as she strolled alongside her footballer beau, 38, in the Spanish capital. They could not stop looking at each other while posing for the shutterbugs.

Georgina looked stunning in her skintight outfit, which showcased her legs and highlighted her incredible figure.

Cristiano meanwhile cut a stylish figure in a brown T-shirt, white skinny jeans, and tan trainers, while he carried a black men's clutch bag in his hand.

The pair appeared in good spirits as they strolled side by side down the street.

Earlier this month, Georgina looked radiant as ever as she enjoyed a walk in the great outdoors in Madrid, Spain with her children.

