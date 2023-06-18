 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt stunned onlookers as she put on a stylish display during the outing, in France on Friday. 

The Swedish-born supermodel, 48, left everyone in awe with a gorgeous outfit as she was clad in a black lace crop top and matching tie-side mini skirt during her stay in luxury hotel.

Victoria was looking smashing in her skimpy two-piece co-ord set that, beyond showing off her incredible figure, as she strolled along in metallic gold studded gladiator sandals.

Completing her look, Victoria - who is in a relationship with millionaire businessman Maurice Dabbah - shielded her eyes with glamorous oversized shades.

The beauty and Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.

Victoria enjoyed a lengthy stint in the spotlight after being chosen to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in 1993.

Since her career rocketed, Victoria has modelled for some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Valentino.

Despite the glamorous veneer to her lifestyle as a young model, she revealed there was a dark side in a recent interview with Female First.

Victoria said: 'I started very young to model in Paris when I was 18, I remember like starving myself to fit into the clothes.

'It was an amazing experience but you know I did shows for Valentino, Chanel, so it was really prestigious.'

