WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo

Speed (left) was over the moon after meeting Ronaldo (right) — Twitter/IShowSpeed

YouTube star Darren Watkins Jr. better known as Speed was exhilarated when his wish of meeting his idol legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo finally came true on Saturday.

Speed was over the moon as he received the Portuguese star outside the football stadium following a match between Portugal and Bosnia, a video posted on Twitter showed.

“Oh my God, I love you," the American streamer shouted in excitement and took a selfie with the 38-year-old. The duo also recreated Ronaldo's famous celebration together and embraced each other.

Speed claims to be the biggest fan of Ronaldo and has reportedly spent years of trying to have one encounter with him.

Earlier, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring while Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scored a brace during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Bosnia in the Euro 2024 qualifying round.

Portugal have notched up 13 goals and conceded none while winning their first three matches in Group J and are top of the six-team section, two points clear of Slovakia and five above Luxembourg, with the top two sides advancing to next year's finals in Germany.

Portugal will face Iceland on Tuesday and a win could take the former a step closer to securing qualification.

"Our attitude as a team was spectacular but the difficulty for us was more to do with mental fatigue than anything physical," said headcoach Roberto Martinez.

"We played more with our hearts than our heads. We still need to develop our full potential."

Ronaldo played all 90 minutes as the 38-year-old men's international appearance record-holder won his 199th cap.

However, the forward had not been able to add to his record 122 international goal. He scored a header midway through the first half but it was called off-side.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to the national team is exemplary," said Martinez.

"He is a unique player in world football, and he is very important in our dressing room."