Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Former Pakistan president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari plays with her grandsons. — Twitter/@BakhtawarBZ

As the world celebrates Father's Day today, children are showering their dads with love and praises, getting them special gifts, treating them to good food and sharing emotional and heartfelt wishes on social media.

The annual day honouring fathers around the world is a celebration dedicated to acknowledging and appreciating them, those whom people consider father figures and the importance of paternal relationships. It signifies a day of love and gratitude for their contributions.



Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari — daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari — shared a heartfelt wish for her dad.



Taking to Twitter, the mother of two shared a photograph of her father, who is also the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, with her sons — Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry and Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry.

In the photo, it appears that the country's former president was seen playing with his grandsons at his daughter's home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he is currently residing. Zardari is in the gulf city for an eye operation, according to the sources.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar wrote: "To my Baba & their Nana Baba - Happy #FathersDay."

While the president is carrying his younger grandson in his hands, the elder one sits right next to him on a sofa.

The children look engrossed, as they spend some quality time with their grandfather at their home.

Bakhtawar's first son, Hakim, was born on October 10, 2021; while she birthed her second-born on October 5, 2022.