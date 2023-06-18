Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance expressed his thoughts on the changing dynamics of acting saying that in the present era, someone like him would not be acceptable to theatre directors.

In an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, he said, previously acting used to be more accepting towards “oddballs” like him.

Acknowledging his services to the theatre, Sir Mark was Knighted in 2017.

PA MEDIA

He was considerate towards directors looking for artists who are “easy to work with” but also expressed that this can also be a loss for acting.

He remembered the times when he made his debut in 1980, reflecting upon his experience he said, “There were a lot more kinds of old balls and difficult people in the theatre.”

He also talked about his recent meetings with directors saying, “They only want people who are easy to work with and they don’t want any ‘oddballs’ or anything like that.”

Responding to a question related to his attitude being a young actor, he said, “I was moody, temperamental, and very difficult to understand.”

Sir Mark's illustrious career earned him several awards. For his remarkable performance as 'Olivia' in the Global theatre’s all-male performance of Twelfth Night in 2013, he received the third Tony Award.

He also received Academy Award, BAFTA Award thrice and Olivier Awards twice in his acting career spanning over four decades.