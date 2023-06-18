 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation

Netflix has secured the rights to the highly acclaimed manga series, One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. 

The streaming service is gearing up for the release of the live-action adaptation, which was unveiled during the TUDUM event. 

The narrative revolves around Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they embark on thrilling adventures in the Grand Line. Their ultimate goal is to find the legendary treasure called the "One Piece" and fulfill Luffy's dream of becoming the next King of the Pirates.

Joining Godoy in the cast are Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, who portray Luffy's loyal crew members. The show is being brought to life by showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens.

One Piece is set to premiere on Netflix on August 31st.

