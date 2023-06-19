 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new social media strategy is making them win with the Royal Family, sys expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have decided to stay low profile with lesser attacks on family across the pond, have increased chances of reconciliation with the King.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants tells the Daily Star: "Harry’s relationship with the Royal family and standing in the firm has sparked green shoots of growth.

"A long way from being booted from Frogmore, [he has gained] current short-term access."

"This signal of a great defrosting of the relationship benefits from a strategy change by Harry and Megan, who pivoted from castigating the crown to privately managing their past emotional pain," he added.

This comes as Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, as he visited the UK. He, along with Meghan Markle have invested approximately £2.4m-worth in making the UK abode worth living for them and their family.

A source close to the couple even notes the house is the "only place that’s left as a safe space."

