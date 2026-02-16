Brooklyn Beckham wishes Valentine’s to wife Nicola Peltz with racy post

Brooklyn Beckham marked Valentine’s Day by publicly confessing his love to wife Nicola Peltz, sharing a striking black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on Instagram as tensions with his family continue to simmer.

The snap showed the Cloud23 founder, 26, shirtless as he leaned in to kiss Peltz, 31, who wore a white crop top that revealed her toned midriff.

Alongside the intimate snap, Brooklyn wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day baby x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x.”

The post comes as Brooklyn remains firmly aligned with his wife following his very public fallout with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Last month, he made it clear he had no intention of reconciling, accusing them of trying to undermine his marriage and claiming that Victoria hijacked the first dance at his 2022 wedding, which he said was meant to be shared with Nicola.

Since then, Brooklyn and Nicola have leaned into presenting a united front, regularly posting romantic photos from trips away and appearing relaxed and affectionate during date nights.

Brooklyn has also covered tattoos that were previously dedicated to his father and siblings, a move that further fuelled talk of distance within the family.

Despite the rift, signs of affection from the Beckham household have continued.

On Valentine’s Day, Brooklyn’s younger sister, Harper Beckham, shared an old black-and-white photo on her private Instagram showing herself in a swimming pool with her three brothers.

She had her arms around Brooklyn, while Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham stood behind them with their arms around each other.

“I love you all so much words can’t describe it,” Harper wrote, tagging her brothers.

Romeo later reposted the image to his Instagram Stories, adding an infinity emoji, while Victoria also reshared another sibling photo that Harper had posted, captioned: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x.”

Instagram/@harperbeckham

Behind the scenes, however, reconciliation appears complicated.

PEOPLE reported late last month that the Beckhams were open to repairing their relationship with Brooklyn, but not with Nicola.

“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” a source told the outlet, adding, “That’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on.”

The insider also claimed Brooklyn “has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”

Long-time family friend Gordon Ramsay has since spoken out in defence of David and Victoria.

“It’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. They say it for that reason,” Ramsay said in an interview with The Sun published on Friday.

He added that Victoria is “upset” and that David deeply loves his eldest son.

Calling the situation “difficult,” Ramsay suggested Brooklyn is “desperate to stand on his own two feet,” before adding: “It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

Brooklyn appeared to respond quietly by unfollowing the celebrity chef.

As rumours of strain continue to swirl years after his 2022 wedding, his Valentine’s post made one thing unmistakably clear: his priority remains his marriage to Nicola Peltz, even as the wider family drama plays out.