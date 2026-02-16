North West is going to be CEO of first own company: Know more!

North West set to launch first own company

North West is already stepping into the business world at just 12, with plans officially under way for her own clothing and jewellery brand.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, has filed trademarks for the brand name “NOR11”, signalling a clear move towards launching North’s first company.

As per The Sun, the trademark filings show that Kim has submitted three separate applications for “NOR11”, covering a wide range of products.

These include clothing and accessories such as dresses, shoes, hats and stockings, as well as watches and jewellery like bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings.

A third filing covers bags, including handbags, wallets and cosmetic cases, suggesting a fully fledged lifestyle label rather than a small capsule collection.

The name “NOR11” appears to be a personal nod to North herself, combining the first three letters of her name with her age at the time the idea was formed.

The applications were filed under KimYe’s Kid Inc., a company incorporated in California in August 2023.

While the business name references both Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, official records list Kim as the sole officer, indicating she is overseeing the venture.

The registered office address belongs to Kim’s longtime business manager, Lou Taylor, who is also known for managing the affairs of pop star Britney Spears.

This adds to the sense that the project is being handled with serious commercial planning behind the scenes.

Hints about the brand have already appeared on social media.

In December, North shared photos of herself and friends wearing black fur hats featuring the “NOR11” logo, which now seem to double as a soft launch for the upcoming label.

The move fits neatly alongside Kim’s own branding strategy, which has seen her build businesses like Skims and SKKN using variations of her name and initials.

Kanye, meanwhile, created his fashion empire under the Yeezy banner, inspired by his nickname “Yeezus”.

Despite that legacy, there is no clear indication that Kanye is directly involved in North’s new venture.

That distance has raised eyebrows, especially given comments made recently by his wife, Bianca Censori.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this month, Bianca criticised the idea of children being used for profit on social media, saying, “I don’t feel right watching kids perform like that. You obviously have child labor, which is an extreme point of using children for other people’s gain.”

She added that the idea of a child becoming “part of a machine” made her uncomfortable.

Kim and Kanye, who finalised their divorce in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage, also share three other children: Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6.

For now, all signs point to Kim backing North’s creative ambitions while keeping the business structure firmly under adult control.

With trademarks secured and branding already teased, “NOR11” marks North West’s first official step towards becoming a CEO in her own right, following a very familiar family path into fashion, but on her own carefully curated terms.