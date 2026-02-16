Savannah Guthrie negotiates with mom's kidnappers: 'never too late'

Savannah Guthrie negotiates with mom's kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie has once again made a public plea as the search for her missing mother enters a third week, directly addressing whoever is responsible for her disappearance and urging them to do the right thing.

On Sunday afternoon, Guthrie shared another video on Instagram, speaking calmly but emotionally to her mother’s alleged kidnapper.

Emphasising hope and compassion, she said, “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

She then addressed the person involved, adding, “And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.”

She continued by reaffirming her family’s faith in humanity, saying, “We are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late.”

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on 1 February.

The following day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department classified her disappearance as a crime after investigators found what they described as “concerning” evidence at her Arizona home.

Authorities confirmed on Friday night that searches were ongoing at the residence and in nearby areas as they continued to look for clues.

As the investigation intensified, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday that it had doubled the reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s location from $50,000 to $100,000.

The FBI also released new identifying details about a suspect seen on camera attempting to break into her home.

The individual was described as a man approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall with an average build, who was carrying a black 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the footage.

Earlier this week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained a person for questioning in connection with the case.

Authorities told ABC News they were preparing to search a location linked to that individual, though the person was later released.

Savannah Guthrie has been using her platform repeatedly in hopes of generating leads and keeping public attention on the case.

On 9 February, she shared another emotional video asking for help from the public.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” she said at the time. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home — trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where. And we need your help.”

As the investigation continues, Guthrie’s latest message reflects a mix of resolve and empathy, appealing not only to the public for assistance but also directly to the conscience of whoever may have information about her mother’s whereabouts.