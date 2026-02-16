Ray J sparks concern with latest unsettling performance

Ray J raised concern about his health after stepping out for a performance in Shreveport, Louisiana on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The singer-songwriter made an appearance for a show called “An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert” and his onstage footage quickly went viral for alarming reasons.

Seen distributing roses to members of the audience, a recording captured what looked like red fluid pouring out of his right eye, which many assumed to be blood.

While a medical dressing was seen on his torso after he unzipped his jumpsuit mid-performance.

The One Wish crooner was hospitalised for cardiac issues and pneumonia earlier this year, where doctors informed him that they were “not sure how long he has to live,” per TMZ.

He also announced via social media in January that 2027 is “definitely a wrap” for him, telling fans that his heart has basically turned “black”.

A criminal protective order further prevented the Kardashian ex from seeing his two children, whom he shares with estranged wife Princess Love.

“If I come out of this, I’ll be stronger and a better person,” he told TMZ last month.

Following his hospitalisation, Ray J was told to take plenty of rest, as he also ended up going on excessive medication.