Eva Mendes supports Ryan Gosling in rare display of romance

Eva Mendes was seen promoting her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

For her Valentine’s Day tribute, the currently retired actress shared an intimate carousel of her bedroom shoot.

The 51-year-old star stripped down to only a graphic t-shirt, which featured art from Ryan’s new project, due to be released on March 20.

“For my Valentine,” read the caption.

Eva shared further evidence of her support for Ryan in another post which showcased the La La Land actor FaceTiming his “pal”, comedian Mikey Day, as they discussed his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live and Project Hail Mary.

“Happy PALentine’s Day to @mikeyfuntime and all the other bro homies out there!” the caption said.

Meanwhile, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011, after meeting on the set of the crime thriller The Place Beyond the Pines.

Though never married, the couple share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 11, and Amada Lee, 9.

Despite years of being together, Eva and Ryan rarely step out together and are known to fiercely protect their children’s identities. The most romantic display the public ever gets at this relationship often comes through the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress’s social media, which she sometimes uses to promote her partner’s career, having left her own behind years ago.