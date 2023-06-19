 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

King Charles has seemingly won a million hearts across the globe with his special social media post on Father's Day.

His Majesty, who turned to the Royal Family's official Instagram handle, paid a tribute to his father, Prince Philip, and two sons, Prince William and Harry amid tensions with the latter.

The King also share a hearty photo of Queen Camilla and her father Bruch Shand.

Captioning the post, the social media account noted: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today."

With his graceful message, the 74-year-old garnered applaud from netizens, one noting: "Oh wholesome moments."

"I love the use of the word 'everywhere' which fits well with both HRH Prince Philip and Harry," a second added.

A third commented: "Beautiful love these photos."

"As a Harry and Meghan supporter, this post for me is very classy," one admirer lauded.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle backtrack from constant attacks on the Royal Family in a bid to shift focus towards their careers.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'

Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'
'The Flash' fails to attract 'big business at box office

'The Flash' fails to attract 'big business at box office
Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary

Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary
Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc

Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate

Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate
Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?
Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior
Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch video

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’