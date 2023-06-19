King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'

King Charles has seemingly won a million hearts across the globe with his special social media post on Father's Day.



His Majesty, who turned to the Royal Family's official Instagram handle, paid a tribute to his father, Prince Philip, and two sons, Prince William and Harry amid tensions with the latter.

The King also share a hearty photo of Queen Camilla and her father Bruch Shand.

Captioning the post, the social media account noted: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today."

With his graceful message, the 74-year-old garnered applaud from netizens, one noting: "Oh wholesome moments."

"I love the use of the word 'everywhere' which fits well with both HRH Prince Philip and Harry," a second added.

A third commented: "Beautiful love these photos."

"As a Harry and Meghan supporter, this post for me is very classy," one admirer lauded.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle backtrack from constant attacks on the Royal Family in a bid to shift focus towards their careers.