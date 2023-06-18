 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey (Photo: Twitter/ @409Wee)
In a shocking turn of events, rapper Big Pokey suddenly collapsed while performing on stage and died eventually.

Milton Powell, famously known as 'Big Pokey' reportedly fell on the floor during a performance in Texas on Saturday. 

The tragic news of his death was confirmed by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam 3.

While talking to Fox affiliate KRIV, the rapper’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his sad demise. He informed the publication that Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023.

The spokesperson paid his respects to the late rapper saying that he was a beloved figure. He vowed to celebrate his legacy.

Pokey will always be “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” said the spokesperson, requesting the public to the privacy of the rappers’ family during this difficult time.

The late star wasn’t only a singer but also a film actor. He appeared in several films including Soldiers United for Cash, a 2001 film.

Friends and fans are paying tribute to the late star. They thanked ‘Big Pokey’ for his services to the music industry.

A close friend of Pokey shared an emotional note stating, “I wasn’t ready for this” and he declared the late singer as the most naturally talented artist in the city.

Big Pokey was best known as an original member of a hip-hop group known as Screwed Up Click. 

