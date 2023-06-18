Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly about to become the new face of a French fashion house

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly undergoing a major 'rebrand' in Hollywood which could see Meghan sign a mega deal with Dior.



If the mother-of-two signs with Dior, she'll join a workforce of big stars like Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp.



Reacting to reports about Harry's wife' new expected deal and move, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: "If Meghan becomes Duchess Dior she won't want a moaner around her."

As per reports, Meghan's Hollywood team has leapt into action to reinvent her image after Spotify axed the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast - which could see the Duchess lose out on a whopping £18 million.

Meghan's likely new deal could help her make the financial blow of her podcast loss a bit easier to bear. Meghan could rake in millions and quickly become the world's highest-paid influencer, according to a brand expert.

A Spotify insider told Variety that the company dropped the couple because they had made just one programme in three years.

However, speaking with the MailOnline, brand expert Nick Ede predicted that Meghan could soon bounce back bigger than ever. Eke said that a fashion deal with Dior was reportedly in the works.