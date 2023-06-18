 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markles likely deal with Dior

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly about to become the new face of a French fashion house

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly undergoing a major 'rebrand' in Hollywood which could see Meghan sign a mega deal with Dior.

If the mother-of-two signs with Dior, she'll join a workforce of big stars like Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp.

Reacting to reports about Harry's wife' new expected deal and move, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: "If Meghan becomes Duchess Dior she won't want a moaner around her."

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markles likely deal with Dior

As per reports, Meghan's Hollywood team has leapt into action to reinvent her image after Spotify axed the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast - which could see the Duchess lose out on a whopping £18 million.

Meghan's likely new deal could help her make the financial blow of her podcast loss a bit easier to bear. Meghan could rake in millions and quickly become the world's highest-paid influencer, according to a brand expert.

A Spotify insider told Variety that the company dropped the couple because they had made just one programme in three years.

However, speaking with the MailOnline, brand expert Nick Ede predicted that Meghan could soon bounce back bigger than ever. Eke said that a fashion deal with Dior was reportedly in the works.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?
Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch video

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’
Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories

Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’
K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography