 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Flash' fails to attract 'big business at box office

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

The Flash fails to attract big business at the box office
'The Flash' fails to attract 'big business at the box office

The Flash bolt speed could not manage to score big at the box office for the opening weekend.

The DC film gathered $55.1 million in three days, while on the upcoming four-day holiday weekend, the Ezra Miller movie is expected to reach $64 million during its screening in 4,234 cinemas.

The superhero movie fell short of the earlier estimates that it would rake in $70 million to $75 million in its first three days run in theatres.

In other news, Warner Bros. is going big with bolt superhero, as the sequel's script was already finished before the original movie's release.

According to Variety, the Aquaman scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has completed the script for the DC hero's second instalment.

However, the movie has not received a green signal to go on floors.

Further, the film's director, Andy Muschietti, also confirmed that Miller would remain Flash in the sequel, "If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them."

More From Entertainment:

Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'

Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'
King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'
Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary

Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary
Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc

Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate

Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate
Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?
Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior
Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch video

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’