Timothée Chalamet praises Kylie Jenner’s billion-dollar success in song

Timothée Chalamet is showing public support for his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner — and doing it through rap.

The 29-year-old actor appears on a new track by U.K. rapper EsDeeKid, where he seemingly references Jenner’s massive fortune. On the song, Chalamet raps, "my girl got a billion," a clear nod to the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Jenner, 28, launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with a small lip kit collection. In 2019, she sold a majority stake to Coty, a deal that valued the brand at nearly $1.2 billion. Chalamet and Jenner were first linked romantically in 2023.

The verse, shared in a joint Instagram post with EsDeeKid on Friday, December 19, includes the line:

"Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017, I'm living a dream getting the cream, I'm living on, I'm doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme."

The collaboration has also reignited rumors that Chalamet may secretly be EsDeeKid. Fans began speculating in early 2025, pointing to similarities in their eyes, shared fashion choices, and Chalamet’s love for hip-hop.

The actor added fuel to the speculation in August 2025 when he attended a London show hosted by Fakemink, who appears on EsDeeKid’s track “LV Sandals.”

When asked directly on Heart Breakfast on December 11 if he is EsDeeKid, Chalamet replied, “I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”

Pressed further, he teased, "I’ve got two words on that… Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words."

Chalamet’s rap debut arrives just ahead of his new A24 film Marty Supreme, which hits theaters December 25.