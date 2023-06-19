 
Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc

Kanye West and Drake had a long-running feud
Drake was so inspired by Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs that he asked to be its narrator.

Speaking to Samson Shulman's podcast, the miniseries creators Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah revealed the Canadian rapper floated the idea after watching the teaser of the documentary.

“When he seen it, he was like, ‘Kanye, ask Coodie if I can narrate,” Simmons added.

The request came amidst the two rapper giants shaking hands to end the long-running beef.

Further, Simmons revealed Ye took to social media to take fans' opinions on the One Dance rapper taking charge of the narration of his story.

The 45-year-old posted his conversation screenshot with Drake and with the question, “Should I let DRAKE narrate my documentary?????.”

But the Grammy winner soon deleted the tweet after fans' disapproval.

“Then, when we did the premiere and Kanye seen the piece, he was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe Drake thought he could narrate this movie,’” adding, “And Drake thought he could do it in a week… You know how long it took and how much writing it took to get to that point? He’s great, Kanye’s great, but we great too.”

