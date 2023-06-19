Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'

Michael Shannon also takes a shot at franchise movies, calling them 'mindless entertainment'

Michael Shannon doesn't want to go to the galaxy far, far away, as he revealed why he turned down a role in the Star Wars franchise.

"I don't ever want to get stuck in a franchise. I don't find them interesting, and I don't want to perpetuate them," the Man of Steel actor responded on his rejection of the sci-fi franchise role.

"If I'm making something, I want there to be some kind of purpose to it — I don't want to make mindless entertainment," the actor added in his Empire magazine interview.



"The world doesn't need more mindless entertainment. We're inundated with it," he said.

Earlier, Shannon has channelled his inner thoughts on his return to the DC universe by taking a shot at the studio's multiverse arc in The Flash.

In a new interview with Collider, Shannon said on reprising his character, "Yeah. I'm not gonna lie; it wasn't quite satisfying for me as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures."

"It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person. And they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care.

I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge."