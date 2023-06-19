Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel their pregnancy is ‘complete miracle’

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are beyond happy on their pregnancy as they feel like it is “most magical thing” ever happened to them.

The couple has been trying to expand their family ever since tying the knot with The Kardashian star even trying her luck at IVF but they were not successful up until now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams.”

“Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the insider added of the loved up duo.

“They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families,” the source revealed.

The source went on to add that the Poosh founder’s mother Kris Jenner and her sisters are really excited for her as well knowing how much the coupe wanted to get pregnant.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source shared. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

To note, Kourtney is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick.

Post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his, and his ex Shanna Moackler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.