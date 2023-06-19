 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Hilary Duff makes a special Father's Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff makes a special Father’s Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff had a special Father’s Day tribute set for her husband Matthew Koma.

In a carousel shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, compiled a bunch of adorable moments of Koma with their kids. In between, there was also a clip of their youngest daughter, Mae, who is trying to make out her dad’s name.

In the caption she writes, “Everything is just better with …and because of you. [heart emoji] Happy Father’s Day to you! We love you beyond and thanks for always carrying all the stuff I pack… I set you up nice for this @matthewkoma …. Let’s hear it”

Aside from the IG post, she also took to her IG Stories to gush about her baby daddy. In the series she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my babe.” She then shared a picture of their kids, “these angels love you so.”

The post comes after in a recent interview with Today, the Lizzie McGuire alum talked about how she is letting herself to have a bit more grace while making mistakes parenting.

“I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves,” she explained. “I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt.”

She also gushed over Koma and his parenting. “I love (parenting) with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”

Duff welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz, 11, in 2012, with her then-husband Mike Comrie. Following their split, Duff began dating Koma. The pair got married in 2019 and welcomed daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

