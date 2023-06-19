 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky on Father's Day

Rihanna is totally in love with her partner A$AP Rocky and the rapper's latest Father's Day post is the proof.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 35, who enjoyed a casual outing in LA with the Good For You rapper, 34, shares one-year-old son, RZA, with Rocky, and announced they were expecting baby number two in February during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Sunday, the record producer uploaded both adorable photos and short clips of his girlfriend and their baby boy on Instagram and captioned the post with, 'EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY .'

The soon-to-be mother of two quickly jumped to the comment section and penned in response, 'The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,' referencing his full name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

One of the images he shared showed the rapper holding their son in his arms while leaning forward to share a gentle kiss on Rihanna's growing baby bump.

Although the two lovebirds have yet to publicly reveal the gender of their second baby, Rihanna stepped out shopping in Los Angeles in April and was seen looking at pink baby clothes

