 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Maddock Films also confirms the official release date of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanons film
Maddock Films also confirms the official release date of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film

Shahid Kapoor has finally unveiled the release date of his upcoming yet untitled romantic-comedy film with Kriti Sanon.

Taking it to his Instagram, Shahid shared the poster of the film featuring him and Kriti. The release was mentioned on the side of the poster.

According to the Farzi actor’s announcement, the film is going to be released on December 7.

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

However, previously, the makers Maddock Films decided to release the film in cinemas somewhere in October. But, they have also now confirmed December 7 as the official release of Shahid and Kriti’s film.

 They wrote on their IG: "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!"

"Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films Production Stay tuned."

The upcoming rom-com film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti. Besides the duo, it will also feature veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in significant roles, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'
'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film

'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film
Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'
Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues

Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues
Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'

Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'
Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame

Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame
Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'

Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'
Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant
Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH

Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH
Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer
Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger
Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show