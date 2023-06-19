Charlie puth adds dates to Australian leg of world tour

Charlie Puth has lengthened the Australian leg of his Australian tour to appease fans.

This is the first time the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform in the region, with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Puth’s tour also includes stops in Asia enroute to Australia with performances scheduled in New, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

After the initial announcement that the Melbourne show was sold out, Puth has revealed that he will return to Margaret Court Arena on Monday, October.

The second Melbourne show tickets will be available for the general public on Tuesday, June 20th at 11am local time.

Tickets for all other shows, except the sold-out Melbourne date, are currently on sale. Puth is an American pop superstar whose music has been widely embraced by Australian listeners.

His three studio albums, Nine Track Mind (2016), Voicenotes (2018), and Charlie (2022), all achieved top 10 positions on the ARIA Albums Chart. Several of his biggest hits, such as "Marvin Gaye" featuring Meghan Trainor, "One Call Away," and "We Don't Talk Anymore" featuring Selena Gomez, have received multiple platinum certifications in Australia.

Puth is touring to support his latest album, Charlie, which marked his third consecutive top 10 album in the United States.

The album received the strongest reviews of his career, including a highly positive review from Rolling Stone, where they praised Puth's perfect pitch and his ability to create a great pop record with the perfect formula.