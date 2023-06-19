Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares survival tactics for a zombie apocalypse ahead of 'The Walking Dead' first episode

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has expressed his confidence in surviving a zombie apocalypse as the first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City hit the screens today.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the actor was asked if he believed he would outlast the flesh-eating mutants, to which he replied, "I do, I do."

Morgan revealed his survival strategy, stating, “Well, [for] one, I’d just go home and live on my farm and then sit up on top of a hill with a rifle and pluck ’em off, you know?”

The actor shared this insight last Tuesday during the premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. He added, "I'm a good shot."

In the new spin-off show, Morgan's character, Neegan, teams up with Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) as they embark on a journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city, which has long been disconnected from the mainland, is overrun by the living dead and various hostile survivors.

With his experience and marksmanship, Morgan's character is ready to face the challenges of this zombie-infested world.