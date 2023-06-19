 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares survival tactics for a zombie apocalypse ahead of 'The Walking Dead' first episode

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has expressed his confidence in surviving a zombie apocalypse as the first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City hit the screens today.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the actor was asked if he believed he would outlast the flesh-eating mutants, to which he replied, "I do, I do."

Morgan revealed his survival strategy, stating, “Well, [for] one, I’d just go home and live on my farm and then sit up on top of a hill with a rifle and pluck ’em off, you know?”

The actor shared this insight last Tuesday during the premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. He added, "I'm a good shot."

In the new spin-off show, Morgan's character, Neegan, teams up with Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) as they embark on a journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city, which has long been disconnected from the mainland, is overrun by the living dead and various hostile survivors.

With his experience and marksmanship, Morgan's character is ready to face the challenges of this zombie-infested world.

More From Entertainment:

John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival

John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival
Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’ video

Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’
Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy video

Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy
Italian Prince believes Prince Harry is ‘suffering’ following Megxit

Italian Prince believes Prince Harry is ‘suffering’ following Megxit
Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office

Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify
Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices

Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices
TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis

TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis
Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars video

Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars
Prince Harry is taking ‘laps’ around King Charles’ mind

Prince Harry is taking ‘laps’ around King Charles’ mind
Jeremy Renner delights fans with daughter Ava’s photo on Father’s Day

Jeremy Renner delights fans with daughter Ava’s photo on Father’s Day
Insiders spill the beans on Meghan's Archetypes podcast

Insiders spill the beans on Meghan's Archetypes podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘the old school royal playbook’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘the old school royal playbook’
Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's surprise return in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's surprise return in 'And Just Like That'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘unleashed too much too soon’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘unleashed too much too soon’
Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg
John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post

John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post
Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’ video

Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’
Kevin Smith considers Nicolas Cage cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win

Kevin Smith considers Nicolas Cage cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album

Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album