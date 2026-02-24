 
Melissa Gilbert posts awkward singing video amid husband's legal turmoil

Melissa Gilbert’s husband, Timothy Busfield, is currently facing serious allegations of child sex abuse

February 24, 2026

Melissa Gilbert left fans divided with her recent social media post which seems to be an attempt to project positivity during a deeply difficult time.

On Monday, Gilbert’s lifestyle brand Modern Prairie shared a video of the Little House on the Prairie alum singing and swaying to Des’ree’s 1994 hit You Gotta Be.

With arms raised in a gesture of strength, Gilbert softly sang the chorus while encouraging followers to join in, “Sing it with us. Out loud. In the car. In the kitchen. Wherever you are on your journey right now.”

The caption framed the post as a motivational reminder, “Life isn’t a straight path. It twists. It surprises. It humbles. It strengthens. And somewhere along the way, we become a little braver… a little steadier… a little wiser.”

But the timing of the video struck some as awkward.

Gilbert’s husband, actor Timothy Busfield, is currently facing serious allegations of child sex abuse.

The West Wing star surrendered to authorities in New Mexico last month after accusations surfaced involving two child actors from Fox’s The Cleaning Lady.

He has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13.

While Monday’s post drew messages of encouragement, others criticized the move. One commenter bluntly wrote, “Stop embarrassing yourself.” Another simply said, “Strange.”

Gilbert, however, emphasized resilience and community, telling followers, “You’ve handled hard things before. You’re still growing. And you don’t have to walk this road alone.”

