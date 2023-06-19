 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince Harry is taking ‘laps’ around King Charles’ mind

Experts believe that the effects of Prince Harry’s memoir are still reverberating’ around Royal Family, despite the timeline.

Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers issued these claims and admissions.

He started by saying, “Gosh what a lot has happened, you’ve had the disintegration of Harry’s relationship with his family, the fact that Meghan didn’t come to the King’s Coronation.”

Not to mention, “all the stuff with the Netflix series,” even “Harry’s book is still being spoken about,” and “the explosiveness of that is still reverberating around the Royal Family and “I think it will do for many years to come.”

This is mainly keeping in mind the fact that Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family is currently “at rock bottom, so I can’t see where they really go from here.”

I do think the parting of the ways not only with the business interests, but with the family probably needs to die down a little.”

He also warned that there is a growing need for everyone to “take stock of what happened in order to try and move forward with all the relationships.

