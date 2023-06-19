 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis

Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrated probably his ‘last’ and ‘best-ever’ Father’s Day. Irwin was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2022.

He made his diagnosis public in 2022 while revealing that he could have only a few months to live. He stated that the cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain.

A Place In The Sun presenter remained in high spirits since the diagnosis while sharing his experiences publicly. Recently, he had a stint in the hospital.

Irwin, father to three, Rex aged four, and twins Rafa and Cormac two years old – hadn’t revealed his condition to his sons.

The TV star shared a heartwarming post on social media celebrating Father’s Day with his kids.

Irwin shared, “Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake prepared expertly by my brilliant wife, then cards from the lads and a quick pillion ride back in time to savor some of the highs and lows of the Ashes finishing in more cake with more family-washed down with a drop of champers.”

In a series of snaps shared on social media, Jonnie’s kids were seen holding cards and Jonnie himself drinking from a dad mug. He was also seen with his brother-in-law in full motorcycle gear.

The comment section of his posts was filled with love and praise from the fans.

Jonnie in an interview with Hello Magzine, revealed that he’s been having private conversations with his eldest son ‘Rex.’

Irwin told the publication that his eldest son is talented, bright, and knows more French than him.   

