 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Fathers Day

Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop sensation Michael Jackson, celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a rare photo of herself with late father and siblings.

The pop-singer Michael Jackson died due to cardiac arrest caused by the overdose of propofol in 2009 at the age of 50.

“Happy Father’s Day” was the caption of the photo shared by Paris.

Paris (Instagram)
Paris (Instagram) 

Paris, 25, can be seen licking something from the spoon in the picture that appears to be captured in Jackson family kitchen.

Bigi, 21 and Prince, 26, can also be seen in the picture as kids. Micheal wrapped his arm around Bigi while Prince giggled while looking towards the camera.

The children of pop-icon keep their relationship with late dad private. They celebrated the 64th birthday of music icon last year by sharing some throwback photos.

Prince captioned the photo as, “Happy Birthday to greatest” while also mentioning that he misses his dad. Whereas Paris, musician and model, simply captioned the photo as “HBD.”

According to Metro UK, Bigi, who was born via surrogate does not have any public social media profiles and tend to keep her life private.

Paris Jackson recently made appearance at opening night of the show of Broadway alongside his older brother and sister.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Prince Harry is ‘smothering’ his reputation: report video

Prince Harry is ‘smothering’ his reputation: report
Why Queen Elizabeth II funeral details can cause 'national security threat' in UK? video

Why Queen Elizabeth II funeral details can cause 'national security threat' in UK?
Lizzo flaunts confidence in stylish midriff-baring crop top

Lizzo flaunts confidence in stylish midriff-baring crop top

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence on Little Mix feud rumors: ‘They’re my girls’ video

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence on Little Mix feud rumors: ‘They’re my girls’
Meghan Markle didn’t know ‘how much of a hard gig Spotify is’ video

Meghan Markle didn’t know ‘how much of a hard gig Spotify is’
John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival

John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival
Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’ video

Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’
Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy video

Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy
Italian Prince believes Prince Harry is ‘suffering’ following Megxit

Italian Prince believes Prince Harry is ‘suffering’ following Megxit
Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office

Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify
TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis

TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices

Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices
Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars video

Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars