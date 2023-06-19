 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Prince Harry was urged to speak his truth by wife Meghan Markle ahead of the release of memoir 'Spare'

The memoir, that was published earlier this year, took a lot of time in the making with Harry going back and forth on what to include in the book.

A source at the time said: “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book."

“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes. It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”

“Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened, but he’s worried sick it will lead to a new war with the royals – one he’ll never be able to come back from. He feels caught between a rock and a hard place, which is why he keeps stalling on edits.”

Back in summer 2022, the Duke of Sussex announced that he is in the process of writing his memoir: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” The problem, friends tell heat, is who will be upset by publication. “Harry knows there will be a huge fallout once this memoir finally hits the shelves,” says our source.

