BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

Korean pop music band BTS recently celebrated their 10th anniversary at FESTA, which was held at Yeouido Park in Seoul last Tuesday.

This was their first interaction with public since their debut in Korean pop industry.

It was reported that more than 400,000 fans gathered at the event.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon hosted a radio show in live appearance and Jungkook was seen narrating a spectacular fireworks display. 

Two of the oldest members Hyung Kim Seokjin and J-hope (main dancer) were absent from the show due their mandatory military enlistment duties.

Jungkook was quoted saying that he would cut his hair short in a live stream, reports Mid-day. 

RM, who was previously determined to serve military around the same time as J-Hope, postponed his enlistment due to a new project.

According to a report, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistments are expected officially by the end of this year.

BTS has planned an early enlistment for Jimin, V and Jungcook to regroup the band sooner rather than experiencing their absence.

The first solo album of Jungcook is reportedly set to release on July 14, 2023. It is expected that album will have an English song as well. 

