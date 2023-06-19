Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast





Henry Cavill, 40, became emotional during his final farewell to his co-stars from The Witcher over the weekend.

The actor fought back tears while giving a goodbye speech to Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey during the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil.

The Man of Steel star said: “Thank you very much to all. Thank you. I really feel the love, and I love you too. It’s wonderful to be here.”

“I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here, because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys.”

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort.”

“So, [I] just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much,” he said emotionally as he concluded his speech.

The well-loved series chronicles the adventures of a mutated monster and witch hunter as he ventures through mythical realms to vanquish supernatural creatures.

Henry portrays Geralt, one of the last surviving Witchers in the continent, who has difficulty navigating the treacherous world where he is often misunderstood by others.

The upcoming season of the series will be Cavill's final appearance as the beast hunter, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the lead role for season four.